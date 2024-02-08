Stock Traders Buy High Volume of GE HealthCare Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:GEHC)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 12,304 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 252% compared to the average daily volume of 3,497 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. General Electric Co. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $601,159,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $81.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.