Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Petco Health and Wellness Put Options (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,097 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 113% compared to the typical volume of 1,926 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Gary S. Briggs acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,383.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $771.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.13. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

