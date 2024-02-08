StockNews.com Upgrades Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) to “Buy”

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 638.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Willis bought 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Willis bought 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,853.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Perrigo by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 222.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Perrigo by 135.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Perrigo by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

