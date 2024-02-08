Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$75.00 to C$76.00. The stock traded as high as C$16.77 and last traded at C$70.22, with a volume of 507252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$69.15.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLF. Desjardins set a C$73.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$74.85.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Life Financial

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. Also, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm has a market cap of C$41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.38. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 56.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.7398453 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.60%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.