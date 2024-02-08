SunPower (SPWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect SunPower to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SunPower Stock Performance
SunPower stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $578.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.76. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SunPower by 32.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SunPower by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.
