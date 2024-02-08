Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Super Micro Computer worth $41,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,352 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $683.60 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $699.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

