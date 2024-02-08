Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $632.00 and last traded at $633.49. Approximately 9,966,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 8,537,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $663.35.

Specifically, CFO David E. Weigand sold 20,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $5,043,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 20,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $5,043,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,352. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.88.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $722,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,533,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

