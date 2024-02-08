Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,163,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 138,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of EQT worth $47,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 7.5% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 754,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 52,964 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $516,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 51,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $2,435,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Down 0.0 %

EQT opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

View Our Latest Report on EQT

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.