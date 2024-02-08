Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.26% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $50,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,335,000 after buying an additional 624,119 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,953,000 after buying an additional 570,831 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $214.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.10. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.66 and a 12 month high of $214.77.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,855 shares of company stock worth $2,317,087. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

