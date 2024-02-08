Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 146,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Rogers Communications worth $46,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 317.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 25,766 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 12.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,148,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $339,007,000 after buying an additional 505,427 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.3742 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 122.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RCI

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.