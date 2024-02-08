Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Clorox worth $52,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $155.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 246.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

