Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Snap-on worth $43,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA opened at $294.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

