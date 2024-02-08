Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 76,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Best Buy worth $43,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $75.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.