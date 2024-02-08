Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,534,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Conagra Brands worth $42,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $163,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 283.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 75.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,748,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $51,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

