Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,732,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Amcor worth $43,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Amcor by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Up 2.1 %

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

