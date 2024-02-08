Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of J. M. Smucker worth $40,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $131.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,193.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

