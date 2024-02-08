Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Watsco worth $40,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 55.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Stephens raised their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

WSO stock opened at $402.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.48. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.05 and a 52 week high of $433.19. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.69%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

