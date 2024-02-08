Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $42,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.91.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LYV stock opened at $87.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average of $86.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.30.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

