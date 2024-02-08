Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Packaging Co. of America worth $44,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.4 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $165.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.36 and its 200-day moving average is $156.28. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

