Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Builders FirstSource worth $51,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLDR opened at $180.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.15. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.69 and a 12-month high of $184.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

