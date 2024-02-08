Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Manhattan Associates worth $39,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 51.8% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 63,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 21,559 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 123.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 111.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at $233,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $245.73 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.81 and a 52 week high of $258.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.14 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

