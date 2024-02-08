Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Manhattan Associates worth $39,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MANH stock opened at $245.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14 and a beta of 1.46. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.81 and a twelve month high of $258.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

