Swiss National Bank Has $40.80 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of APA worth $40,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in APA by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,681 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in APA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in APA by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in APA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of APA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after buying an additional 229,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. APA Co. has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $46.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.28.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

