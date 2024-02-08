Swiss National Bank Has $41.14 Million Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,369,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,903 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of CNH Industrial worth $41,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 112,756,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,966,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 410.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,843,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 4,988.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,090,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,091,000 after buying an additional 9,891,840 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,305,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,802,000 after buying an additional 8,830,054 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNHI opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.36.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNHI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

