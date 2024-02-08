Swiss National Bank Has $43.03 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Domino’s Pizza worth $43,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,549,000 after buying an additional 68,317 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,362,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $369,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $421.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $411.53 and a 200-day moving average of $388.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $439.16.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

