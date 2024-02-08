Swiss National Bank Has $43.34 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $43,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LW opened at $100.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.73%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

