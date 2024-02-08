Swiss National Bank Has $43.43 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Paycom Software worth $43,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5,100.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $199.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.43.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.76.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

