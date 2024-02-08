Swiss National Bank Has $47.48 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Avery Dennison worth $47,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $203.07 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $204.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.19 and a 200-day moving average of $187.84.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.78.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

