Swiss National Bank Has $47.80 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Omnicom Group worth $47,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $86.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.82 and a 200-day moving average of $80.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

