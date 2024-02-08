Swiss National Bank Has $51.31 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,167,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 135,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of SEA worth $51,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,510,835 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $66,411,000 after acquiring an additional 222,777 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,564,826 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $206,903,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at about $10,196,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,515,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $958,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $43.62 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.02.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

