Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Zscaler worth $43,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $244.66 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $246.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.51.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total transaction of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,332 shares of company stock valued at $31,166,722 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

