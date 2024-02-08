Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 76,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Best Buy worth $43,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 56.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $75.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.16. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

