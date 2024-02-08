Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $40,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.86.

CHKP stock opened at $164.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $166.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

