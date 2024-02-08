Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of J. M. Smucker worth $40,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 27,437 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SJM opened at $131.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,193.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,066.67%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

