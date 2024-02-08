Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Deckers Outdoor worth $43,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK opened at $833.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $720.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $395.90 and a 12-month high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DECK. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.77.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

