Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,378,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Synchrony Financial worth $42,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $151,220,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,609,000 after buying an additional 1,900,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,172,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,646,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,979 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

SYF opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.