Swiss National Bank Purchases 48,700 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Super Micro Computer worth $41,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 461,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 20,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $5,043,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $683.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $699.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.88.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

