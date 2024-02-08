Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,911,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Pinterest worth $51,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $725,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,062.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,987. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Price Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

