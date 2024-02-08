Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 71,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Seagate Technology worth $39,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after buying an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,189,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,010,254,000 after purchasing an additional 837,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,243,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $76,947,000 after purchasing an additional 571,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STX shares. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $92.04.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

