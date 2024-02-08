Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Graco worth $39,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGG. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 58.8% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at $328,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Graco by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $87.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $87.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.40.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $117,045.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,207.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $117,045.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,734 shares of company stock worth $2,269,879. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

