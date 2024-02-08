Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Teradyne worth $50,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,906,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,238,000 after acquiring an additional 339,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after acquiring an additional 131,204 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,476,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,128,000 after purchasing an additional 80,599 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.2 %

TER stock opened at $97.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.81.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 16.12%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

