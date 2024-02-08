Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Entegris worth $45,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 58.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Trading Up 1.1 %

ENTG opened at $119.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.37. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $69.37 and a one year high of $126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

