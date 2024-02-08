Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of PTC worth $51,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in PTC by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in PTC by 27.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in PTC by 19.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PTC by 40.1% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in PTC by 5.8% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,520 shares of company stock worth $12,117,492 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

Read Our Latest Report on PTC

PTC Stock Up 1.8 %

PTC stock opened at $180.21 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $185.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.18.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.