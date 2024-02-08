Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Okta worth $40,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Okta by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Okta by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Stock Up 2.1 %

OKTA opened at $83.56 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at $710,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,743 shares of company stock worth $1,631,799 over the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

