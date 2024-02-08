Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of CMS Energy worth $49,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CMS Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,270,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CMS. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CMS opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

