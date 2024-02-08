Swiss National Bank Sells 105,400 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 105,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of LKQ worth $42,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

