Swiss National Bank Sells 112,800 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of Tyson Foods worth $46,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

