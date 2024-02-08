Swiss National Bank Sells 123,700 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Ball worth $50,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:BALL opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

