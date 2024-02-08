Swiss National Bank Sells 14,200 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Domino’s Pizza worth $43,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $421.95 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $439.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $411.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.00.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

