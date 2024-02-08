Swiss National Bank Sells 20,800 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Carlisle Companies worth $42,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSL. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $341.96 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

